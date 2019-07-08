As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wills Financial Group Raised Its Stake; American Electric Co (AEP) Position Has Boosted by Orrstown Financial Services Inc

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 251,300 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 38,798 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Grp Lp holds 435,953 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt holds 0.12% or 24,273 shares. 3,006 were reported by Smith Howard Wealth. Tiedemann Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 31,571 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Snyder Capital LP holds 0.18% or 24,719 shares. Farmers Tru Com invested 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartwell J M Lp holds 173,854 shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.32% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 81,424 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 11,960 shares. 1,809 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Limited. Systematic Financial Management LP owns 10,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces New Chief Customer Officer And Combines Transmission And Distribution Oversight Organizations – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 7,565 shares to 1,602 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 5,391 shares. 300 are held by Jnba Fincl. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 10,212 shares. L S Advsr invested in 29,864 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mgmt reported 0.5% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 488,738 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 3,814 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust reported 12,552 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 3.11 million shares. 49,863 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp. Ameriprise has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ironwood Lc stated it has 136 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma holds 0.13% or 3.59 million shares.