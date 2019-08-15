As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Position; Lkq (LKQ) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 10,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 97,126 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 86,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 607,730 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.29% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,641 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.33 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9,168 shares. 13,550 were accumulated by Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 16,789 shares. 19,402 are held by Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. 119,906 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 718,706 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 100,180 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated owns 1.09M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 13.44 million shares. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 28 are owned by North Star Investment Mngmt Corp.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 50,499 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 63,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

