As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Capital International LTD Has Raised Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $565,800

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 2.97M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares to 88,060 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund has 4,910 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smithfield accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tcw Gru owns 12,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 6,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. 57,223 were reported by Ghp Invest Advsrs. 160,900 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 68 are owned by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,090 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Company owns 4,864 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,743 shares. Washington Trust Communications holds 3.07% or 341,826 shares in its portfolio. 16,175 are held by Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated. Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 800,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,134 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 2,836 shares. 43,740 are held by Chase Invest Counsel Corp. Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 1.41% or 68,610 shares. The Minnesota-based Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 10,758 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 3,842 shares. 4.97 million were reported by Swedbank. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).