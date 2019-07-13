As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Oakbrook Investments Maintains Position in Mastercard (MA)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 39,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank holds 0.04% or 780 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na owns 6,062 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 2,127 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Everence Inc has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,970 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 324,700 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 57,675 shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 956 shares. 4,525 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Strategic Llc holds 7,756 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,522 shares. 1.71M are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. First Foundation Advsrs owns 90,877 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,050 shares to 77,660 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 20,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,650 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Square stock jumps 5% as analyst says the fall is over – MarketWatch” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 6.01% or 39,872 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 2.09 million shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt accumulated 11,800 shares. 858,326 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,048 shares. Btr Cap Management Incorporated holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 100,583 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 6,831 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 668 are held by Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 145,926 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 71,000 shares. Holderness Investments reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Merchants invested in 0.94% or 90,291 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability accumulated 45,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% or 31,139 shares in its portfolio.