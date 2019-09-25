As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Howland Capital Management Lowered by $673,835 Its Position; Emory University Has Increased Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position by $1.14 Million

Emory University increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 143.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 380,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 645,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 265,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.72 million market cap company. It closed at $3.23 lastly. It is down 44.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 256,375 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.49M, down from 260,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 14,143 shares to 18,334 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,916 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,191 shares to 230,421 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 374,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).