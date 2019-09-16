As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sfmg Decreased Stake by $1.56 Million; Ellington Management Group Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 14,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 8,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 19,200 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 86,865 shares to 553,145 shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.