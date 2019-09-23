As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered by $39.79 Million Its Position; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $418,283

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 2.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,625 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 6,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 1.21 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 2.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.43M shares. Parthenon Lc holds 102,342 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 72 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0.63% or 8.87 million shares in its portfolio. Company National Bank stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 17,638 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 1.62% or 23,540 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 218,541 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.48% stake. South Street Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company owns 12,173 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 11,105 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 170,227 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 94,086 shares to 91,085 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,605 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $88.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

