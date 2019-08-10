As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.20 Million; Granahan Investment Management Lowered Its Power Integrations (POWI) Holding by $6.31 Million; Valuation Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations (POWI) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc analyzed 91,457 shares as the company's stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 87,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 179,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 106,664 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11,994 shares to 277,796 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 259,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $3.65 million activity. Petrakian Raja also sold $216,897 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares. NAYYAR SANDEEP had sold 5,212 shares worth $365,657. $572,978 worth of stock was sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Tuesday, February 12. $230,632 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Doug on Tuesday, February 12. George William had sold 1,756 shares worth $122,920. BALAKRISHNAN BALU also sold $1.70M worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.