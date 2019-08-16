As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 15,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 61,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $178.2. About 1.67M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 74,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 4.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares to 220,938 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,707 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust holds 53,383 shares. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Mngmt holds 1.07% or 208,350 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,175 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr owns 1,230 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated invested in 46,000 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 3.11% stake. Alley Co Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,419 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,609 shares. Moreover, Continental has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,073 shares. Ci Investments has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carroll Associate reported 60,727 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Texas-based Frontier Invest has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

