As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Stake; As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Share Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Lifted Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Netflix (Put) (NFLX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Netflix (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $323.82. About 3.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 2.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy by 27,212 shares to 24,253 shares, valued at $1.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Ca (NYSE:CCI) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 456 shares. Moreover, Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Macquarie owns 53,598 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 393,411 shares. Gradient Invests reported 2,495 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Lc Ny owns 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,036 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 261 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cls Invests Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 12,540 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 350 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd invested in 300 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 36,477 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 1,926 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Maryland-based Howard Hughes Institute has invested 1.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Us Bank & Trust De has 0.51% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.14 million shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 95,744 shares. Columbus Circle reported 1.62% stake. 5,337 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Company. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com owns 26,221 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,210 shares. 5,126 were accumulated by Rbo Limited Company. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 7.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Letko Brosseau & Associate invested in 0.01% or 4,068 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 44,762 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 1.17% or 1.57M shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 92 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 57,151 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio.