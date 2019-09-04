As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Holding; As American Electric Power Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.67. About 597,099 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 2.51 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,900 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc invested in 621 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Frontier Investment Communications owns 6,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.36% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Amer Century Cos Inc has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Stock Yards Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,610 shares. Ironwood Ltd invested in 0.01% or 136 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca has 2.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 4,978 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 16,483 shares. Captrust Advsr has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 38,100 shares. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 182,238 shares. Sageworth Company owns 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 204,885 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 37,391 shares to 41,752 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr by 99,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).