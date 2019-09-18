As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $2.22 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Argent Trust Company Raised Its Holding by $332,640

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 14,063 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.35M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 8.46M shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,178 shares to 140,705 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 77.81M shares. Moreover, Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 276,500 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability owns 11,870 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Troy Asset Mngmt reported 137,441 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 355,265 shares. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Point Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 2.53% or 54,110 shares. Haverford Tru Com reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cornerstone Capital accumulated 190,493 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 36,266 shares. Blackrock has 123.79M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Ltd Dba Holt Capital LP has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Canandaigua National Bank Co invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.31% or 23,463 shares. Sei Invests reported 183,313 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.36% or 58,351 shares. 15,656 were reported by Optimum Inv. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1,558 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 83,183 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,814 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct owns 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 935 shares. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Central Savings Bank Trust Company has 25,422 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Co accumulated 6,540 shares.