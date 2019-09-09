As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Credit Capital Investments Increased Holding by $780,000; Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Emory University Has Boosted Position by $389,114 as Stock Value Rose

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 351,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $180.08. About 3.69 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

