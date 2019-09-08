As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Holding; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Holding by $2.15 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 272,189 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 184,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 506,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 691,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 3.18M shares. Petrus Lta invested in 39,656 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hillsdale Mngmt accumulated 102,800 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 197,300 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 75,296 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 25,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1,878 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). First Republic Invest Inc has 28,896 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,723 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 41,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 17,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 37,139 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,353 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 352,817 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $71.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).