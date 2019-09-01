As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increased Position; As 3 (DDD) Share Price Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 491,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96 million, up from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 785,695 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1% or 1.03 million shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability invested in 35,780 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Senator Investment LP reported 1.18M shares stake. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cahill Fincl Advisors holds 9,171 shares. Indiana & Investment Management holds 7,902 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cibc World reported 646,592 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 2,125 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 794,066 shares. Qs Limited Liability owns 78,887 shares. 68,691 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Oarsman has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 506,030 are owned by Jupiter Asset Ltd.

