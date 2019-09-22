As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $551,448

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb analyzed 2,880 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares to 31,940 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdom Tree Emrg Mkts Hi Div (DEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Third Point Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 1.96% or 1.38M shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 0.34% or 1.30 million shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 349,488 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Echo Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 223,470 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 29,391 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,299 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP owns 39,266 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.53% or 112,203 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 25,937 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Lc has invested 2.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amarillo Bankshares invested in 0.7% or 10,061 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.02% or 39,545 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7.63M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Alps Advisors holds 1.84M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 583,547 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 31,047 shares. Cincinnati Corporation reported 2.38 million shares. S&Co holds 1.27% or 211,992 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 17.74M shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Wealth Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,747 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 62,672 shares. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.