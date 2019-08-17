As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shares Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped by $2.53 Million Its Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,273 shares. Maplelane Capital holds 45,000 shares. Waverton Management reported 5.68% stake. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rech And Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 43,546 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Management. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,330 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1,793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Invest has 0.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.52 million shares. Callahan Lc invested in 8,185 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lau Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 144,906 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1.25% or 451,093 shares. Murphy Capital invested 1.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares to 814,892 shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 4.53M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 52,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.94M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions accumulated 190 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.65% or 1.40M shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.28% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 170,718 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,548 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 920,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1,175 shares. Fmr has invested 0.23% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).