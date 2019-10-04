As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $33.67 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT)

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 194,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 534,833 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.82 million, down from 729,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 2.98M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 13,340 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 13,049 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 3,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine Associate Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 11,624 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Beck Mack & Oliver Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). First Manhattan invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 7,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,525 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity accumulated 24,668 shares. 1,304 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Tower Limited (Trc) accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 5,067 shares. Invesco invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Huntington Retail Bank reported 1 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,523 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 14,383 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $92.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 331,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 37,530 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.05% or 291,824 shares. Bangor Comml Bank reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,182 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Holding Limited reported 1.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,485 were reported by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Ghp Inv has 0.32% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.3% or 102,090 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Diversified Trust Co has 25,791 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 1.78% or 144,390 shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital Management has 1.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,877 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 1.13% or 284,310 shares. Principal Group reported 4.22 million shares. Haverford Financial has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

