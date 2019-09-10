As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Stake by $377,832; Arete Wealth Advisors Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Has Decreased by $320,656

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 85,387 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.25. About 5.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl holds 0.04% or 54,083 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 3,619 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 12,229 shares. Farmers Comm has 1,950 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 44,614 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 49,042 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 41,777 shares. 10,065 are held by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Miller Inv Mngmt LP reported 0.47% stake. Moreover, State Street has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 60,305 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. 13,680 are held by Advsrs Asset. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 26,820 shares. Whittier stated it has 35,345 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.54 million for 16.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,725 shares to 8,816 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt invested in 55,186 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Com holds 1.43% or 733,077 shares. California-based Personal Advisors has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary Trust has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisors Lc has 20,795 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.24% or 36,865 shares. Capstone Fincl reported 2,060 shares. Crow Point Prtn Lc stated it has 310,000 shares. Waddell And Reed, Kansas-based fund reported 3.08M shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 1.14% or 1.00 million shares. Smith Moore And owns 10,167 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2,149 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 106 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.