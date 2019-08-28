As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Increased Stake; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined While Cam Group Holding A Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.29 Million

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 88,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 2.74 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.11. About 1.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% or 914 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,931 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.68 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,147 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 7,640 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.04% or 288,008 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 160 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 726,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 471,606 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.07% or 2.87 million shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 26,826 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adirondack Tru accumulated 150 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 48,377 shares to 182,709 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 128,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 35.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 152,200 shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Com has 5.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 506,702 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.61% or 146,689 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc owns 2.04 million shares. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,255 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 11,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 71,000 shares. Clean Yield owns 106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies Llc holds 1.79% or 31,139 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited invested in 0.22% or 6,313 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 44,964 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.53% or 48,528 shares. Navellier Associate has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regions Financial Corporation reported 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 121,641 shares.

