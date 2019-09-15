As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Holder Rdl Financial Has Decreased by $324,721 Its Stake; Ami Asset Management Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position by $17.63 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 59,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 175,925 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.84M, up from 115,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Rdl Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc sold 1,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 30,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 32,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,230 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooperman Leon G owns 38,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 7,164 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 262 shares. Moreover, House Ltd Liability has 3.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Penobscot Mngmt Communication Inc has 8,395 shares. Tiedemann Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,596 shares. Research Glob, California-based fund reported 3.78M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 6.72 million shares. Pointstate LP owns 1.16M shares. Forte Ltd Liability Adv holds 3.29% or 35,061 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 422,603 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 3,850 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,940 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 2,782 shares. Cap Ww Invsts has 2.56M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.