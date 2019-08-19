As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Stake by $34.48 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Raised by $2.46 Million Its Holding

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $179.55. About 1.99 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.84. About 647,042 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Closes C$25,308,855 Million Bought Deal Financing – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

