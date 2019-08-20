As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake by $34.48 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 27,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 249,687 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $179.18. About 3.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 150,997 shares to 562,347 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 0.01% or 30,200 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technologies has 1,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 118,807 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 88,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 17,493 shares. Earnest Limited Liability stated it has 380,771 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 13,214 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 0% or 203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 17,700 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company owns 100,484 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Regions Finance has 8,969 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 5,042 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,406 shares.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,941 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru reported 3.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Logan Cap Management owns 58,183 shares. Oak Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,502 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 32,310 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or holds 2.39% or 35,543 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested in 13,470 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Limited accumulated 1.00M shares or 1.14% of the stock. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 11,715 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 10.29 million shares. Richard C Young And Communications Limited invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weitz Investment Mngmt has invested 3.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,237 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).