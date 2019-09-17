As Visa (V) Shares Rose, De Burlo Group Boosted by $2.78 Million Its Position; Green Square Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Centurylink Com (CTL)

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 128,033 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, up from 111,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $175.51. About 3.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 4376.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 170,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 174,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 8.17 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications holds 0.03% or 104,795 shares. 1.05M are owned by Bruni J V And Co Co. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 63,637 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability owns 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btc Management Inc holds 0.39% or 203,548 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 3.94 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.81% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Harvest Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,540 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 29,410 shares. 253,416 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. 186,201 are owned by Sei Invests. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bankshares has invested 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 15,926 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33,600 shares to 90,300 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,150 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77.81 million shares. Leonard Green And Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.08% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,161 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natixis holds 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 569,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.04M shares. Strategic Fincl accumulated 54,763 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,058 shares. Murphy Inc invested in 1.88% or 72,403 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 77,011 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 23.27M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt Corp reported 1.77% stake. Truepoint Inc accumulated 2,839 shares. Stillwater Limited Liability Co reported 131,571 shares.