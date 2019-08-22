As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Stake by $946,608; Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Value Rose While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed by $1.08 Million Its Stake

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 40,057 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,006 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 72,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 1.22 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 7,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs reported 196,070 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18.62 million shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 382,032 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ithaka Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 282,640 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com owns 13,792 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. California-based Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 14,017 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth owns 1,516 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 2% or 79,465 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 45,038 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet Bancorp & Ltd invested in 0.98% or 14,370 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,873 shares to 101,272 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter (NYSE:PG) by 4,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).