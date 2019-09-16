As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $645,636; Marco Investment Management Has Increased Position in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 20,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.37M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,274 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 66,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 8,685 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,150 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv reported 247,290 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,170 shares. The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zeke Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 282,903 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 650 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Shelton Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 109,575 shares. Essex Fin Svcs accumulated 5,099 shares. Adirondack Communications accumulated 2,255 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 5.45M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 69,501 shares. Blackrock owns 38.24M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,762 shares to 32,037 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 15,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.