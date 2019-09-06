As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million; Carlson Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Value Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 4.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

