As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Increased Its Stake by $24.10 Million; Element Capital Management Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Decreased by $13.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.57. About 2.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 85.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 52,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 8,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 61,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $286.62. About 1.12M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jabodon Pt has 1.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,351 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Tru Company holds 0.02% or 1,399 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co owns 19,877 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1.18% stake. 55,977 are owned by Edmp. Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 10,732 shares stake. 119,652 are owned by Dillon & Assocs. 13,343 were reported by Hollencrest Mngmt. 68,675 were accumulated by Saybrook Nc. Waverton Inv Management Ltd reported 5.68% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co accumulated 629,282 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 1,924 shares. Copeland Ltd Liability Company invested in 34,259 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25M shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 159,363 shares to 166,139 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Llc Ny has 4,544 shares. Gradient Lc owns 3,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.41 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. 31,484 were accumulated by Wafra. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company holds 4.95% or 640,211 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 16,350 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Navellier & Associate Inc has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust invested in 3,316 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Limited Com has invested 4.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dana Advisors holds 0.85% or 67,851 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 999 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,064 shares.