As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $29.54 Million; Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake by $7.13 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 189,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 693,978 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39 million, down from 883,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 245,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.78 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 999,937 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Lc invested in 7,966 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,809 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 329,040 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 20 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt owns 2.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,570 shares. C Group A S invested in 15.07% or 7.60 million shares. Osborne Prns Limited Co owns 4,917 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.16% or 10,174 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,025 shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 24,707 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Hills National Bank & Tru owns 5,415 shares. Price Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.44% or 33,115 shares. Sigma Planning owns 44,145 shares. Horizon Serv Limited Liability Company owns 2,165 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

