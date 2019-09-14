As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $1.66 Million Its Stake; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 4,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 19,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 14,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 137,441 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85M, up from 127,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,930 shares to 133,574 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,198 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

