As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Trb Advisors LP Boosted Position by $47.97 Million; Buenaventura (BVN) Stock Declined While Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Stake by $2.76 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 986,546 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

