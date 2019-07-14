As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed by $31.20 Million Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Home Depot (HD) Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 199,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.65M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares to 176,858 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 60,700 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited accumulated 0.24% or 2,102 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 175,285 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 16,793 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.59% or 46,399 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 22,650 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,982 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Cap Management has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.2% or 4,663 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 210,860 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. C Worldwide Group Incorporated A S has invested 7.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bbva Compass Natl Bank stated it has 29,224 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Menta Cap holds 0.37% or 4,400 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,423 shares. Smith Moore & owns 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,325 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 29,958 shares to 123,960 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 181,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,084 were reported by American Investment. Fulton National Bank Na owns 46,866 shares. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership invested in 45,900 shares or 4.06% of the stock. L S Advsrs accumulated 53,762 shares or 1.13% of the stock. 26,152 are held by Next Century Growth Investors Ltd. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 2,050 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.39% or 7.44 million shares. Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 17,370 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Twin Cap Management Inc owns 48,680 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 18,305 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.9% or 96,894 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,273 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.