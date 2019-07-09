As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $574,392 Its Holding; Redmile Group Cut Icu Med (ICUI) Holding by $9.46 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $177.33. About 3.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $246.4. About 73,031 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,704 shares stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 3,370 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 2.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 90,617 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.05M shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baltimore accumulated 2.38% or 87,192 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,894 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 2.84 million shares. 36,865 were accumulated by Overbrook. Wills Fin owns 29,842 shares. 10,580 were reported by Saratoga Rech And Investment Mgmt. Westwood reported 32,325 shares. Incline Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.99% or 127,306 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mgmt Inc owns 3.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,615 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,171 shares. Hollencrest Cap has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 145,586 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 2,172 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 26,910 shares. 5,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 26,423 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Incorporated reported 7,872 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 243 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Waddell Reed stated it has 39,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Vanguard Group invested in 0.02% or 1.79M shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 296,033 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $90.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.