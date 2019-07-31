As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increased Position by $15.60 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $638,575

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $181.6. About 1.53 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $300.84. About 376,961 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp holds 31,571 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Liability Co has 4.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 17,983 shares. Bainco International Invsts has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,279 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has 29,412 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has 146,050 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. New York-based Hilton Cap Llc has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas White holds 0.39% or 13,747 shares. North Star Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 24,458 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,664 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca accumulated 145,738 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.30 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.54 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,270 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dj Internet (FDN).

