As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Increased Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 2.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.13. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) invested in 0.96% or 16,426 shares. Washington Trust State Bank owns 42,992 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 184,395 shares stake. Jcic Asset reported 37,249 shares. 1,434 were accumulated by Edgemoor Investment. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.63% or 144,237 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Com has 6,675 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ionic Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.14M shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Mgmt has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,310 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 66,773 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Front Barnett Assoc holds 0.31% or 10,182 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Hilltop Holdings has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,999 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 9,249 shares. Virginia-based Davenport Communications Lc has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 34,797 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Orrstown Ser Inc reported 10,924 shares stake. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 112,690 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division owns 1,402 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 2.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.33 million were reported by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Highland Cap LP owns 71,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.25% or 90,738 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 20,795 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 31,391 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc holds 34,345 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. M Hldg Secs Incorporated accumulated 19,211 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

