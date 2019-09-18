As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Position; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $3.72 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 4,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 6.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1.64M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 65.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,389 shares to 28,822 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).