As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered by $1.36 Million Its Stake; As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut by $746,425 Its Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 163,376 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, down from 172,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 40,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 629,587 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28% or 57,594 shares. Cypress Gp stated it has 106,795 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 158,159 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc owns 1.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 117,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 452,849 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 41,401 shares. Davis Capital Ptnrs Lc owns 400,000 shares. 29,864 were reported by Exchange Mngmt. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 407,500 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 69,503 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,555 shares to 13,855 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,075 shares to 59,425 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).