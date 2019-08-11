As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Holding by $451,464; Dearborn Partners Decreased Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $353,364

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 83,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,308 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 10,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Associates Inc holds 119,652 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ledyard Commercial Bank has 1.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 72,082 shares. Pictet Bancshares And Tru Limited stated it has 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 1,760 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 4.93M shares or 0.99% of the stock. 36,914 are held by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 26,643 shares. Haverford Serv Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,365 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.35% or 14,260 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Van Eck holds 0.02% or 30,662 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 114,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell Loewy holds 0.18% or 19,655 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Llc reported 2,588 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,573 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,695 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt reported 615 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,641 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,887 were reported by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Stanley holds 1.34 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 254,487 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 43.86 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 254,367 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 798,233 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 23,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management stated it has 21,219 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 71,286 shares to 225,026 shares, valued at $31.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,571 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).