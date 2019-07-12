As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Position by $10.74 Million; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position Has Raised by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 635,053 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.19 million, up from 566,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 993,076 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 75,896 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 13,700 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Nomura Inc accumulated 0.09% or 550,000 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 248,173 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 171 shares. Toth Fin Advisory owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 25 shares. Bailard holds 0.15% or 59,500 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Us Bancorporation De reported 3,100 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,334 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,267 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Mngmt Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carroll Assocs reported 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Motco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,684 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 13,343 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company stated it has 18,948 shares. Lomas Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 146,966 shares. Ima Wealth holds 17,863 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 26,152 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 174,512 shares or 4.47% of the stock. City Hldg reported 14,706 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability owns 1.21M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.