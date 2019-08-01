As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Stake; Ashmore Wealth Management Raised Ao Smith (AOS) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 7.07M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 1.93M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Shares for $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock or 4,836 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AOS, MBNKF & ASNA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why A.O. Smith Stock Rocketed Higher by 16% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

