As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Its Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $11.32 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08 million, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 968,581 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $159.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Div Etf (HDV) by 30,596 shares to 45,287 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 48,518 shares. 247,573 are owned by Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 7,500 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Zweig has invested 2.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company has 25,979 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has 1.32% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Choate Inv Advsrs holds 2,242 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 51,857 shares. Bell Bancorp accumulated 4,162 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,345 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 56,175 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,531 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Communications reported 2.51% stake. Suntrust Banks has 0.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 807,062 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.