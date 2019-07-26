As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Contravisory Investment Management Increases Stake in Fortinet (FTNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 949,520 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 475,700 shares to 308,800 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,450 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

