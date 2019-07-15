As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Patten & Patten Has Decreased Position; As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $412,218

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 22,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16 million market cap company. It closed at $16.5 lastly. It is down 5.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,869 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00 million, down from 113,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $180.34. About 1.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 97,638 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Com invested in 0.2% or 2,620 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 91,750 shares. Strategic Financial Service reported 56,542 shares. Moreover, Wallace Management has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,564 shares. Jlb Associates Inc holds 4,613 shares. Whittier Trust has 393,046 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 1.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 37,765 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 5,769 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,510 shares. Drexel Morgan And has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suncoast Equity has 8.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Investments Ltd Liability Co has 2.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,000 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares to 12,527 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,500 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,400 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Gru reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 25,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 11,238 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 192,190 shares. Stieven Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.51% or 154,011 shares. 76,072 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Maltese Cap Management Lc has 195,152 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage stated it has 0.06% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 112,565 shares.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.83 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.