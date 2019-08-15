As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $1.55 Million; Share Price Declined

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 1.24M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 3.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hilton Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 4,761 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 13,882 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd holds 5.41% or 114,143 shares. Leisure Capital holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,280 shares. Price accumulated 1.44% or 33,115 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% or 285,645 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,846 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Truepoint accumulated 0.04% or 2,883 shares. Moreover, Sandler Capital Management has 0.85% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited holds 7.52% or 15.16 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,741 shares. 766 were accumulated by Horan Capital Advisors Ltd. First Advsr Lp reported 0.04% stake. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,089 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 44,675 shares to 54,977 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

