As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Culbertson A N & Co Upped Position by $525,055; Fiera Capital Has Lifted Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $522,500 as Valuation Rose

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE) by 105,181 shares to 159,400 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Calif Fd (MYC) by 137,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,580 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN).

