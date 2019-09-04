As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $2.73 Million; As Markel (MKL) Stock Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Stake by $2.29 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 290,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.91M, up from 287,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.48. About 14,684 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $181.41. About 2.56M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Monday, May 13.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,558 shares to 174,410 shares, valued at $41.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 6,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,798 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

