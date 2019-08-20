As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Cohen Capital Management Raised Stake; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $325,119

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Lc invested in 67,089 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,401 shares. Davis R M Inc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,586 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 30,938 shares. 26,510 were accumulated by Cohen Mngmt. Boston Partners owns 3,602 shares. 3.91M are held by Harris Assoc Limited Partnership. Temasek Hldgs (Private) reported 4.30M shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). St Johns Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Wealth Management Limited stated it has 1.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiger Global Mngmt holds 163,000 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated owns 14,360 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Thomas White Ltd has 13,747 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

