As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Blb&B Advisors Upped Stake; Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Its Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,935 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 64,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.80M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 545,256 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

