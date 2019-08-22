As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Benin Management Trimmed Position; Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,850 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $101.17. About 366,499 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $180.14. About 4.47 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.75M for 13.17 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc holds 77,419 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation invested 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 146,258 are held by Td Asset. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 7,048 shares. State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4.14M shares. 46,487 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 18,383 shares stake. 18,385 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Somerset Tru Communication holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 11,867 shares. Md Sass Ser Inc holds 197,769 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 15,045 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 170,015 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 75,567 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 101,600 shares to 125,869 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.