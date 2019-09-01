As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Windacre Partnership Raised Stake by $24.10 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Market Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc reported 77,863 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 44,767 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H accumulated 438,243 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 52,333 shares. Bridges Investment Management invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Twin Management owns 41,520 shares. 1,117 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Communications owns 524 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 54,244 shares. 2.82M were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 3,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp has 1.44M shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma owns 4,496 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 3,000 shares.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $270.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Savings Bank stated it has 23,954 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 148,638 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 1,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.28M shares. 10,745 are owned by National Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Sky Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2,967 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest reported 3,016 shares. Blue Fincl Incorporated invested in 33,090 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 35,684 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,294 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp owns 122,766 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hilton Lc accumulated 4,761 shares.

